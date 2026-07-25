Meeting needs

Hi. I am trying to raise funds to help poor widows and children. Our goal is to show them the love of God while meeting their needs for food, medical help and clothes. We have been in the disaster recovery business for over 30 years and have seen many survivors, especially the poor, not get the assistance they need. We are currently providing food, medicine and clothes to poor Christians in Pakistan. The country had a very bad flood last year and many of the poor did not get help. We want to help people in America also. We want to be prepared to help those in need when the next disaster comes. One of the problems in Pakistan is that Christian females are getting loans from Muslims to survive and they are forced to work as slave labor for years making bricks. They are paid such little money they can never re-pay the loan and they become slave labor for years. We want to re-pay some of their debts and get the females out of slave labor work.