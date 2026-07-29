Meet TJ the Shih Tzu‼️

Hello, My name is Lois. Me and my grandson were on the way to the hospital when we saw a couple pull over, put a dog out the car, kicked him and took off. We noticed it was a Shih Tzu in bad condition and we just couldn't leave him there looking confused on that busy street so my grandson grabbed a shirt out the back seat and went to grab him, we named him TJ. He has to be atleast 15 years old. He looks blind in one eye, he keeps itching & sketching, we noticed ticks. We called a vet and they want $500 just to check him out. He's a very sweet dog I really need help getting him checked out and taking care of him im 73 years old myself and my grandson has been coming over helping me as best as he can, but I have no funds to actually keep and take care of TJ. I also can't let him go, we have been showering him with love. If anyone could help, Lord knows I'll greatly appreciate it...‼️



