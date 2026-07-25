Meet Annie and Oakley!

I crisis- Emergency

Annie and Oakley desperately need a foster and rehoming is a consideration due to their well-being is most important. They are:

Mixed breed Cane Corso/ Rhodesian Ridgeback, 2 years old, not spayed yet but soon, littermates, sisters that I got at six weeks. They are my heart and mean the world to me. This is all due to my health. I am recovering from a lengthy hospital stay due to sepsis and recovery is slow. I believe the foster would be six weeks. The situation is:

A family member agreed to help us by taking care of them until I was physically able to. I just found out they have been tied up and in this heat and gone off and left for days at a time. The breed is especially suseptible to heat stroke. My heart is breaking. Overcrowding prevents agencies and organizations from helping. I do not know what to do. To compound the situation my husband is in jail, we are now homeless due to exorbitant hospital bills and my insurance dropped me and I have 0 income. I needed a caregiver and cannot afford it so my husband assumed that role. Now he's has been arrested and I don't have 350.00 to bond him out which would solve 3 problems. I have no transportation to go to them but they are not allowed where I am having to stay. I'm not from here and know no one but my husband and the lady in staying with and I have no family. They are very sweet, overly affectionate and have a strong desire to please. Annie is very nervous and anxious and Oakley is the class clown. They are so in need of attention and somebody to love them. Very sweet. They are stout but med to large in size. I would like to board them with a reputable boarder but I don't have the money to do so. They absolutely cannot be separated because they have literally never been out of each other's sight. This time will be the last time that they will be abandoned! The breed is suseptible to heat stroke and they've been abandoned now for a week this time. If begging and pleading will help them, I am pleading for you to consider us and/or them.

I know that one of Adam's first blessings and responsibilities was to care for the animals and they are God's creatures. Taking care of His creatures is considered an opportunity to serve God in that small way and it has been a blessing to me that I am so grateful for. Please, please help me.