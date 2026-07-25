Thank you so much for joining us as we embark on a new adventure with our family. In June of 2023, Joshua felt called by God to enter the mission field, and we are now taking the next step to pursue this calling. We have been accepted to train at Kingdom Air Corps in Alaska for the summer. While there, Joshua will be equipped with the skills necessary to become a missionary pilot. We are so thankful for your prayer, encouragement, and partnership as we step into this new chapter. Your support helps us focus on what matters most: becoming equipped to serve wherever God sends us.

With love and gratitude,



Joshua & Madeline Meeker

The Meeker Mission | Aviation Ministry facebook.com/meekers.on.a.mission