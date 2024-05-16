Supporting Dr Jim Meehan's Fight Against Cancer

Hello everyone! I'm writing to you on behalf of my father, Jim Meehan, who is currently battling a very aggressive squamous cell carcinoma cancer of the tongue and lymph nodes. For those of you who have heard him speak and advocate for medical informed consent, his vocal ability is a big part of what makes him special. My dad is the one who can rally up a crowd of freedom loving warriors and motivate everyone to be brave and protect their loved ones.

To very briefly provide background, a sore first appeared on my dad's tongue in August of 2023, which my dad originally suspected a Traumatic Ulcerative Granuloma (TUG). This ‘granuloma’, however, failed to heal after several months, which led my dad to seek surgical removal to alleviate the discomfort. To everyone’s shock, the biopsy came back with the dreaded news no one wishes to hear: cancer. This was a shock to everyone because my dad practices what he preaches: living a life focused on functional health. He's never been a smoker, drinker, has always been active, and eats significantly better than the “standard American diet” which often consists of fast food, donuts and soda. Living a life focused on clean foods and healthy habits illustrates the unfortunate reality that no matter how much of our environments we can control, there will always be factors that we cannot control that have the possibility of leading to undesirable outcomes. This, in my opinion, only makes it that much more important to be intentional about the things we CAN control and focus on prevention.

The aggressive nature of his cancer has resulted in numerous hospital stays, extensive medical procedures, surgeries, and mounting medical bills that have surpassed one hundred thousand dollars and continue to rise. It's been a challenging journey for him, both emotionally and financially.

My father’s medical practice is independent of large medical and hospital based practices which means that as an independent physician, my father's type of insurance coverage is extremely limited, and the costs of cancer care and therapy have quickly escalated. He is now seeking treatment outside of the USA. Despite his best efforts, he has been unable to work to the extent that he would like, further complicating his financial situation.

My dad has always been the strongest person I’ve ever known. While he may not be one to ask for help, the financial strain of his medical treatment has become overwhelming, and I am asking for assistance on his behalf.

For as long as I can remember, my father has been a vocal advocate for informed consent in the medical community. Throughout his career, he has stood up for patients, parents, and those harmed by the pharmaceutical industry. He has tirelessly challenged other physicians to examine the data suggesting that certain procedures, therapies, and medical practices may actually be causing more harm than good. My father is one of the few physicians who acknowledge and call out the corruption within the pharmaceutical and medical industries. He has recognized the suffering of many from chronic diseases mismanaged and worsened by the "pill for every ill" medical model, which often prioritizes industry profits over patient health. During the pandemic, he risked his practice to ensure patients received necessary medications to keep them alive and helped many avoid being hospitalized where certain procedures could cause more harm than good. He has helped thousands of patients and dedicated time and resources to travel the country to promote the dangers of masking, despite facing resistance and even vandalism at his office. My dad is a fighter in more ways than one. He holds a 5th-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, is a NAGA World Jiu-Jitsu Champion, and was inducted as a "Living Legend" into the Martial Arts Masters Hall of Fame in 2013. He is America's doctor and truth seeker. But above all, he is a follower of Christ, incredible dad to 5 kids, loving husband to my mom and the best G’pa ever to 7 grandkids.

The outpouring of prayers throughout this journey has been wonderful. We know God’s healing power has been at play throughout this battle. Continued prayers are greatly appreciated. If you are able, I also humbly ask for your financial contributions to help alleviate the burden of my father's medical expenses. Any amount, whether big or small, would make a significant difference and would be received with immense gratitude. Thank you for your unwavering support and for being a pillar of strength for our family during this challenging period. Your generosity and kindness mean the world to us.