Supporting Dr Jim Meehan's Fight Against Cancer

Goal:
USD $200,000
Raised:
USD $84,275
Campaign funds will be received by Jim Meehan
Hello everyone! I'm writing to you on behalf of my father, Jim Meehan, who is currently battling a very aggressive squamous cell carcinoma cancer of the tongue and lymph nodes. For those of you who have heard him speak and advocate for medical informed consent, his vocal ability is a big part of what makes him special. My dad is the one who can rally up a crowd of freedom loving warriors and motivate everyone to be brave and protect their loved ones.
To very briefly provide background, a sore first appeared on my dad's tongue in August of 2023, which my dad originally suspected a Traumatic Ulcerative Granuloma (TUG). This ‘granuloma’, however, failed to heal after several months, which led my dad to seek surgical removal to alleviate the discomfort. To everyone’s shock, the biopsy came back with the dreaded news no one wishes to hear: cancer. This was a shock to everyone because my dad practices what he preaches: living a life focused on functional health. He's never been a smoker, drinker, has always been active, and eats significantly better than the “standard American diet” which often consists of fast food, donuts and soda. Living a life focused on clean foods and healthy habits illustrates the unfortunate reality that no matter how much of our environments we can control, there will always be factors that we cannot control that have the possibility of leading to undesirable outcomes. This, in my opinion, only makes it that much more important to be intentional about the things we CAN control and focus on prevention.
The aggressive nature of his cancer has resulted in numerous hospital stays, extensive medical procedures, surgeries, and mounting medical bills that have surpassed one hundred thousand dollars and continue to rise. It's been a challenging journey for him, both emotionally and financially.
My father’s medical practice is independent of large medical and hospital based practices which means that as an independent physician, my father's type of insurance coverage is extremely limited, and the costs of cancer care and therapy have quickly escalated. He is now seeking treatment outside of the USA. Despite his best efforts, he has been unable to work to the extent that he would like, further complicating his financial situation.
My dad has always been the strongest person I’ve ever known. While he may not be one to ask for help, the financial strain of his medical treatment has become overwhelming, and I am asking for assistance on his behalf.
For as long as I can remember, my father has been a vocal advocate for informed consent in the medical community. Throughout his career, he has stood up for patients, parents, and those harmed by the pharmaceutical industry. He has tirelessly challenged other physicians to examine the data suggesting that certain procedures, therapies, and medical practices may actually be causing more harm than good. My father is one of the few physicians who acknowledge and call out the corruption within the pharmaceutical and medical industries. He has recognized the suffering of many from chronic diseases mismanaged and worsened by the "pill for every ill" medical model, which often prioritizes industry profits over patient health. During the pandemic, he risked his practice to ensure patients received necessary medications to keep them alive and helped many avoid being hospitalized where certain procedures could cause more harm than good. He has helped thousands of patients and dedicated time and resources to travel the country to promote the dangers of masking, despite facing resistance and even vandalism at his office. My dad is a fighter in more ways than one. He holds a 5th-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, is a NAGA World Jiu-Jitsu Champion, and was inducted as a "Living Legend" into the Martial Arts Masters Hall of Fame in 2013. He is America's doctor and truth seeker. But above all, he is a follower of Christ, incredible dad to 5 kids, loving husband to my mom and the best G’pa ever to 7 grandkids.
The outpouring of prayers throughout this journey has been wonderful. We know God’s healing power has been at play throughout this battle. Continued prayers are greatly appreciated. If you are able, I also humbly ask for your financial contributions to help alleviate the burden of my father's medical expenses. Any amount, whether big or small, would make a significant difference and would be received with immense gratitude. Thank you for your unwavering support and for being a pillar of strength for our family during this challenging period. Your generosity and kindness mean the world to us.
I’m so very sorry. What a great man.
The Highwire introduced me to Dr. Meehan and his plight, and I was saddened to hear of his passing. I hope this small donation helps inspire more to give and to continue supporting the enduring love of freedom.
So sorry to hear of the loss of Dr. Meehan, praying for you all as you navigate this next stage of life without him. What an impact, legacy, and mission he left for us all to continue. God bless you.
Thankful for Dr. Meehan. My sincere condolences to the family Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord
Praying for everlasting Peace in your hearts with the passing of your beloved husband and father. May the glory of who Jim was and the work he accomplished help to carry you through the transition of his loss. He was a large soul. And you, his loving family, are made from the same cloth. Love prevails.
My sincerest condolences to the entire family. Dr. Meehan was an amazing man, and I have appreciated his stand for truth.
I’m so sorry for your loss. Great souls like Jim are not extinguished, I believe they are even more powerful warrior angels on the other side. God bless Jim and all of your family.
I am heartbroken to learn of Dr. Meehan's passing. To the family: I am very sorry for your loss and please know that my family and I are praying for each of you.
Your Father is beloved! So sorry for your loss. May our Lord bless and keep you all during this difficult time 🤍
God bless Dr. Meehan. Thank you for your warrior spirit.
Praying for you.
Thank you for being warriors for medical freedom. I never knew Jim, but I enjoyed when he hosted The Highwire (my favorite show). I’m praying for comfort for you and your family in this difficult time.
I never met Jim in person, but I appreciated his voice for medical freedom and informed choice, as well as his obvious love for God, and desire to honor God with his life. He will surely be missed.
I know Dr Jim is cheering his family and work on from above. He has been a huge benefit to our family. Praise the Lord!
July 16th, 2024
Dear Friends, Patients, and Fellow Warriors,
My beloved husband, protector and best friend was united with Jesus on June 15, 2024.
The past couple of weeks have been the most difficult as I walk through life without my loving husband beside me. The void he has left is immense, and the pain of his absence is something I feel every single day. The daily drive into work is extremely difficult. Those 40-minute drives to and from work were always the best part of my day. We would discuss work, our kids & grandkids, our successes and failures. We'd catch up on The Highwire or some other great podcast, and we would talk passionately about medical corruption and how we could change the way people sought medical care.
When you're with someone practically 24/7, the bond you share becomes unbreakable. Navigating this road without him is rough, but I find solace in knowing that Jesus will get us through. My family has been beyond amazing. Your support and prayers mean the world to me, and I am eternally grateful for each one of you.
Jim taught me to be brave. I remember how intimidated I was at first to post on social media. The kickoff was shortly after the documentary "Vaxxed - from Cover-up to Catastrophe" came out. Jim's passion for medical freedom literally came on like an Oklahoma storm, and he never stopped fighting for medical freedom, especially for the children, where Big Pharma corruption and Big Government have been scheming and maiming our children for decades. That once shy wife now has no problem suggesting to complete strangers that are pregnant or new moms to research vaccines more than they research baby food and car seats. He was a leader and encouraged so many of us to speak up to make an impact.
Now that Jim has passed, I cannot stop the movement. There are more people and organizations dedicated to saving our children and families from medical corruption than ever before. We will continue to change the way people seek medical care. God has continually blessed our practice and has been a step ahead in every move. We were blessed that Dr. Terry Lakin came to help Jim several months ago before Jim's death so they could collaborate and sharpen each other's skills. They knew each other from attending many of the same freedom events. God knew we needed another fellow patriot warrior doctor who was passionate about freedom, loved his family and God, and was dedicated to bringing truth to the medical community. I have described Jim’s approach as that of a lion and Terry’s approach to be more like a lamb with each man extremely passionate, focused and determined to make a difference. Over the years, God has blessed us with a phenomenal team who are equally passionate about our patients and providing holistic care and services not found in your average mainstream medical clinic. God has been planning and working behind the scenes this whole time. He is continuing to provide comfort, peace, wisdom, direction, hope and strength.
We must all continue to move forward. We have a mission to make a difference, and we have to honor Jim. It's been beautiful to read all the letters and cards from so many who have been impacted by Jim's speeches and work. He literally saved thousands of lives during COVID, he gave quality of life back to patients, he helped couples get pregnant, he saved marriages, he freed many from addictions, and he encouraged people to make a difference and speak up. I love the stories of those who chose to speak up at school board meetings to oppose masks and vaccines. I learned a saying in college that “enthusiasm is contagious” and not only is enthusiasm contagious, but so is braveness. We see others being brave which gives us boldness to be brave, too.
I remember after we watched one of Jim’s all-time favorite movies, Hacksaw Ridge, he said that’s how we do it: Just One More. If you haven’t seen the movie, please do. In it, the main character Desmond T. Doss asks: “Please lord, help me get one more. Help me get one more.” Doss prays to God asking him to help him save just one more soldier. He's already saved numerous soldiers from the battlefield but he strives to do more. Jim wanted to save one more child, just one more. Over and over again.
My list can go on forever of all that I loved about my warrior. He loved everyone. He was so proud of his family. He prayed with all of his patients. He was my husband and best friend for well over 30 years. He is my hero, and he will be greatly missed.
While there is still corruption in the medical industry, we must continue to encourage one another to do whatever we can. Speak up. Provide support. Express gratitude. Continue the Meehan Mission.
Always and forever a servant of Christ,
Cathy Meehan
I listen to music on the drive to fill the absence of Jim’s physical presence. Through God and all His glories we will find hope in the simplest reminders. Here is a beautiful song I heard on the radio:
Tasha Layton- Never (Official Music Video)
June 13th, 2024
Jim just got out of surgery and we still have more battle to go. The surgeon did a procedure to help with his nutrition. Sadly, the chemo he received in the states decreased his appetite and the complications of the liver abscess (due to chemo) has compromised his nutrition even more. They took a sample of the abscess yesterday so they could culture it and we're still waiting for the results. I have been notified that whatever it is will require a lengthy hospital stay. While I am joyful that Jim's surgery today was a success, we have to anticipate more care and the burden of MORE bills. Our latest tally of hospital and medical bills is now approaching $300,000 and will likely grow at least another $75-100,000. I am at a loss. I feel the pain of our story and the pain of so many other people in our same situation. I'll never forget when Jim and I walked into his chemo appointment in March and the lady at the reception handed us a bill for $88,282.65. She said it was due that day. I just thought to myself, what if I was an old, frail, petite great-great grandma and I was handed that bill. I can only imagine I would literally break down, cover my face with my hands and just bawl, not knowing what to do. Thankfully, I wasn't an old great-great grandma and I simply said, "Seriously? You expect us to pay $88,000 before we see the doctor today?" (We don't have "regular insurance" so they want bills paid upfront and I wasn't given any prior notice to expect that amount - That's a whole other story I'll write about in our newsletter about "medical insurance" and the fact that even if they say they'll work with the healthshare plan doesn't guarantee that they will pay.) So I told her we couldn't pay it and we'd have to reschedule, or did she have any other options. Her reply was you can pay half today.....well, we didn't have over $40,000 in the bank so I said that wouldn't work either and asked her if there was any other option. She came back and said "what can you pay today and we'll create a monthly payment plan." So I wrote her a check for $1,000 and we're paying $500 per month - forever. Which brings us back to the old, frail, petite great-great grandma I had imagined I could have been. WHY DIDN'T THE RECEPTIONIST START WITH THE PAYMENT PLAN OPTION? How many frail cancer patients have been mortified when presented with a bill like that? I know God has a purpose for this journey and Jim and I will make sure others are informed about the corruption, lack of alternative treatment knowledge by many practitioners and other nuggets of information we're accumulating. We love you all and we're so blessed to be a part of a community that cares so much! May God bless you all, Cathy
June 10th, 2024
I sit here wondering why cancer picked Jimmy. We can think it's an act of the devil or we can rack our brains wondering what environmental, dietary, genetic, or emotional factor contributed to the diagnosis, but none of that really matters because cancer is still the diagnosis. Of course those factors are relevant in the healing but in the valley, where we are now, we need prayers. Jim had a setback over the weekend. For a simple explanation, the extensive chemo treatments from the cancer industry doc's caused a lack of appetite. It probably also contributed to the susceptibility to form the abscess on his liver, which compounds the lack of appetite. Starving cancer can be beneficial, but not eating when you are already nutritionally depleted is dangerous. We've come to a point where nutritional IV's over the weekend were necessary and he had slight reactions to that of extreme pain, and excessive edema and bloating. He's on more hydrating and electrolytes, etc. IV's today and is scheduled for surgery Wednesday morning. He will have a gastric bypass inserted and hopefully address the abscess on his liver. We are so blessed to be surrounded by a community of prayer warriors, family and staff who hold down the forts while we're out of the office and for support, donations and love you all have provided. May God's blessings be with you! Cathy
The picture is of me and Jimmy sitting in his bed watching The Highwire!
Psalms 23:1-6 King James Version (KJV)
The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: And I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
June 7th, 2024
Our dad is still working the cancer battlefield and receiving alternative treatments to maintain his health and recover from the extensive damage caused by the chemotherapy he underwent in the United States. This journey has been incredibly eye-opening, especially in revealing the differences in how cancer is treated within different medical territories.
His current physical condition includes extreme fatigue, lack of appetite, and liver issues. These problems are not necessarily due to the cancer itself but are a result of the ignorance in the US cancer industry. You can bet he’s already preparing his speeches to expose the first-hand corruption and lack of informed consent he’s experienced!
He is specifically asking for prayers for his strength to return. He has never felt so weak and feeble.
While his speech will be hindered and a little hard to understand some words, we know he won’t sit back and be silent. He’ll need to work with a speech pathologist for language and for the basic process we take for granted of chewing and swallowing food. It’s an uphill battle which he will conquer. God made him for this.
Our dad, mom and family are so thankful for the blessings of encouragement, donations, letters, emails, photos, teamwork, and overwhelming love from all of you. The mind has a healing power beyond our understanding, and the support you provide significantly reduces stress for him and our entire family.
We love you all and pray that God blesses each and every one of you for your unwavering support.
With heartfelt gratitude,
The Meehan Kids & Family
Allie, James, Tori, Macy & Daniel
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.