Make the Medicine Safety Dashboards go Global

Goal:
EUR €16,000
Raised:
EUR €6,538
Dear friends,
For nearly four years, I have been deeply involved in (big) data analyses related to COVID-19, vaccinations, and reported side effects at the European Medicines Agency (EMA). My goal has always been to share the patterns and insights I uncover as clearly and accurately as possible via X and Tableau Public.
I am fortunate to be able to dedicate myself to this work full-time and unpaid, driven by my belief that insight, transparency, and safety in medication use are crucial for public health. Unfortunately, these aspects are often lacking, which can have serious consequences for all of us.
To carry out this work, I use two 27-inch iMacs and a fast, 4-terabyte mirrored Pegasus storage array for backup and storage. These systems run applications such as PostgreSQL (database), VMWare (for my virtual machines), and Tableau Software. I work entirely autonomously from my home in Hoenderloo, deliberately avoiding the Cloud to maintain full control and privacy.
However, when analyzing EMA data, I notice that my systems are reaching their limits. While I have managed to handle these challenges so far, the scale of the American (and global) side effects data is simply too large for my current infrastructure.
To continue my research and keep sharing valuable insights in the years to come, I urgently need a new, powerful system. The total investment, including necessary software licenses, is estimated at €12,000 to €16,000.
Would you be willing to help me make this possible?
Your support would make a world of difference, not only for my research but also for the valuable insights we can create together for a healthier future.
Heel veel succes met uw fantastische werk!
Auke, je bent een kanjer dat je dit onderzoek doet. Hartelijk dank daarvoor!!!
Voor al het geweldige werk dat je al jaren doet om de feiten boven tafel te krijgen. Enorm veel respect voor je werk en wilskracht. We zijn blij je met deze donatie te kunnen steunen. Mensen zoals jij geven hoop dat de waarheid ooit boven water komt en bij breed publiek bekend gaat worden.
De waarheid is hard, maar moet boven tafel komen. Zo knap dat deze mensen zich zo goed blijven inzetten hiervoor. Wat een doorzettingsvermogen. Toppers. Ook ik zal nooit buigen, mijn rug recht houden viel niet altijd mee, maar zal altijd ijzersterk blijven!
Met diep respect voor uw moed, doorzettingsvermogen en wilskracht om alles boven tafel te krijgen.
Een bijdrage voor het nieuwe systeem. Namens José.
Thanks Wouter, for all your work on your important mission. And stay safe yourself!
We doen het samen!
Zó blij met wat u kunt en doet. Voor mijzelf en de hele wereld. Kleine bijdrage voor wat kopjes koffie tijdens uw goede werk. Hartelijke groet, Janet
Deut 16: 17 amazing....:)
Bedankt voor dit geweldige werk!
Met groot respect voor al je werk
Voor jouw mainframe Wouter, geweldig wat jij doet!
Wat mooi dat u dit doet, dank!
Prachtig en helder interview met Marlies Dekkers.
August 4th, 2024
Last Friday, during the recording of Jim Ferguson's podcast, I had the distinct honor of presenting my dashboard to Dr. Robert Malone. I am deeply grateful for the invaluable feedback and insights he shared. His expertise provides me with new perspectives and ideas that will significantly enhance my work.
I sincerely appreciate the time and thought he put into our discussion.
The podcast on X/Twitter: https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1820012832743620664
