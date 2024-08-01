Make the Medicine Safety Dashboards go Global

Dear friends,

For nearly four years, I have been deeply involved in (big) data analyses related to COVID-19, vaccinations, and reported side effects at the European Medicines Agency (EMA). My goal has always been to share the patterns and insights I uncover as clearly and accurately as possible via X and Tableau Public.

I am fortunate to be able to dedicate myself to this work full-time and unpaid, driven by my belief that insight, transparency, and safety in medication use are crucial for public health. Unfortunately, these aspects are often lacking, which can have serious consequences for all of us.

To carry out this work, I use two 27-inch iMacs and a fast, 4-terabyte mirrored Pegasus storage array for backup and storage. These systems run applications such as PostgreSQL (database), VMWare (for my virtual machines), and Tableau Software. I work entirely autonomously from my home in Hoenderloo, deliberately avoiding the Cloud to maintain full control and privacy.

However, when analyzing EMA data, I notice that my systems are reaching their limits. While I have managed to handle these challenges so far, the scale of the American (and global) side effects data is simply too large for my current infrastructure.



To continue my research and keep sharing valuable insights in the years to come, I urgently need a new, powerful system. The total investment, including necessary software licenses, is estimated at €12,000 to €16,000.

Would you be willing to help me make this possible?

Your support would make a world of difference, not only for my research but also for the valuable insights we can create together for a healthier future.