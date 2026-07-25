Medication that keeps me alive

My name is Mara, and I am reaching out because I urgently need help obtaining the medication that keeps me safe from life-threatening bleeding.

I am a breast cancer survivor and live with chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), a condition that causes dangerously low platelet counts. My hematologist has prescribed Doptelet (avatrombopag), a medication that helps keep my platelet levels in a safe range. Without it, I face the risk of severe bleeding, including internal bleeding that can become a medical emergency.

The cost of one refill is $13,666.03, and after losing my job I can no longer afford my health insurance premiums. Without insurance, paying for this medication is impossible.

I am actively looking for work, but I currently have a pending criminal case that has made finding employment extremely difficult. While the legal process continues, I am doing everything I can to rebuild my life and maintain my health.

I am asking for your help to cover the cost of this medically necessary medication so I can continue my treatment without interruption. Every donation, regardless of the amount, brings me one step closer to receiving the medication I need to stay healthy and avoid a life-threatening complication.

I am asking for your help to cover the cost of this medically necessary medication so I can continue my treatment without interruption. Every donation, regardless of the amount, brings me one step closer to receiving the medication I need to stay healthy and avoid a life-threatening complication.

If you are unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful if you would share my fundraiser with your family, friends, and social networks. Your support, encouragement, and prayers mean more than I can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me through one of the most difficult times in my life.



