Let's send the Choy Family on outreach to Fiji

Dear friend,

Luis and I have the amazing opportunity to be dentist for a medical outreach with the ship Ywam Koha that serves the islands of Fiji.

We will be providing dental care to communities that don't have access to dental care often. The team will also be engaging in other activities like other medical services, evangelism, prayer and encouraging the community to know Jesus!

Your support will help us go by covering the flights expenses.





Luis, Maclau and I haven't gone together on outreach since 2024!

We are so grateful for this opportunity to bring dental care to communities in the Pacific.





Thank you for supporting training medical missionaries like our family!





Luis, Claudia & Maclau Choy

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or Facebook: LuisyClaudiaChoy





For other ways to give please send us a message through our social media channels!