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Medically struggling

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrian Schiro

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brian Schiro

Medically struggling

years ago because of choices I made in the past I had to have two open heart surgeries and have half my heart replaced with pig valves. So about 3 months ago I went into the hospital here in Santa Cruz to have a hernia repair surgery in my stomach and when I was done with that I didn't know that complications would arise so severely I had a hematoma form in my stomach which popped and blood out a couple times cause severe swelling all over and so I went back into the hospital and have continuously for the last 3 months and found out that now I have aneurysm on my aortic valve in my heart on top of that I found out that because of the aneurysm it's rupturing my blood cells which is causing my bilirubin levels to spike and irritating my liver that was already bad before and then on top of that I had recently just went to the hospital yesterday again because I started urinating blood and I found out that I have a lesion on my prostate and because of the in and out of the hospital for so long I've had to miss extensive amounts of work medical expenses are piling up and I don't know if I'm going to have to have open heart surgery if the prostate could be cancerous and I'm just emotionally wrecked I'm scared and I can't risk losing the one thing I have and that's my apartment was my partner in my dog I've been praying everyday for answers and I'm just scared and putting everything in God's hands I have no other choice. Anything that anybody can help out with towards me being able to pay my medical expenses and keep my place so that I can properly heal and focus on healing would be a blessing on itself no matter how big or small it is everything will go towards maintaining the life of work so hard to build. In the name of Jesus I bless you all and thank you so much for all of your support whether it be prayers or financially thank you and may God watch over you all.

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