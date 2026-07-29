Medicalcost

I never knew what an animal could mean to someone until it happened to me.. Bubba is my 5 month old puppy, and he's the best boy I ever met smart kind attentive, demanding lovable and very stubborn, I love everything about him and he truly is apart of my family. A few days ago Bubba, and I were getting out of my car in a parking lot when he was run Over by an SUV, the vehicle went over him twice the front and back tire, I was terrified, I was going to lose him, I rushed him to the urgent care at the southview animal hospital in St. Paul, where the staff took him in right away. I didn't think he was going to make it, but to my surprise bubba he's alive and recovering well. I'm so grateful that he's alive. but I know how scared he must be. the hospital bill was much higher than I expected. I tried to get approved for the loans the vet offered but I was denied. unfortunately, I don't have funds to pay for it at this time just cuz it's what we're supposed to do right? And the fast action and care that the ladies at the clinic were incredible with how much they showed they cared and I'll never forget it. That's another reason why I want to make sure the bill gets paid. It's the right thing to do. If anyone can help with anything, I would be so grateful. Bubba means the world to me and your support would help us get through this difficult time. Thank you for reading bubba's story and for any kindness you can share. God bless.