Medical Clinic Nigeria through New Life Missions

Join an exciting campaign to bring hope to the good people Nigeria. Here is a small yet tangible way to change lives through the opportunity God has given us all.

Since 1979 New Life Mission has been working in southern Nigeria to minister to the whole person both physically and spiritually in an effort to reach Nigerians with the message of God’s freedom and hope.

Through the Medical Missions Program teams of doctors, nurses, dentists, dental hygienists and volunteers have served the medical needs of thousands of Nigerians over the years in multiple locations. Medical teams from the United States and other countries have traveled thousands of miles to join local medical professionals to meet the physical needs of Nigerians while offering opportunities for yet others to provide spiritual assistance to a spiritually thirsty community.

The resulting benefits to their communities and hard work by New Life Missions have not gone unnoticed by local community leaders. In one community in particular God has moved the leaders, under the direction of the village king, to reward the hard work and dedication of New Life Missions by donating a piece of land that with much prayer, hard work and money will eventually reward the community with a medical clinic, school and church. This is very exciting news bringing a long term goal just that much closer to realization as we patiently wait on God’s perfect timing.

This piece of land signifies the faith and trust the community has placed in New Life Missions and we want to now put in motion the actions needed to survey, secure and bring the land into a viable position for construction to begin. We are prayerfully putting together a plan bringing together God’s people who can share in this vision through prayer and/or giving and help New Life Mission realize the full potential that a permanent physical location can provide. This land God is providing is no small gift. Our desire is to help bring this dream of a permanent physical location into fruition with minimal delays and allow it to reach its full potential. We know God can do it and want to offer you all this exciting opportunity to join us.

Through the direction of New Life Missions leadership, the project has been divided up into manageable phases with Phase One to include having the land surveyed, legally titled and to start the process of securing the property. For Phase One the amount of funds needed has been projected and set at $50,000 with an initial $3,000 already received toward the goal.

As we move forward we first of all want to praise God and give Him all the glory for His goodness and protection for New Life Missions. We ask you all to join us in prayer as we raise the necessary funds for Phase One and the subsequent phases. We all can thank God for allowing us to be part of this exciting mission opportunity in Southern Nigeria. We know as written in Zechariah 4:6 “Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit’ says the Lord Almighty. We encourage you all to pray for the project and how God might lead you to support New Life Missions.

Join us in prayer for God to provide as He so graciously has done for these many years.

For more information and to view the entire ministry go to our website:

https://newlifemissions.org

New Life Missions is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, so 100% of your donations are tax deductible.

ALL donated funds will be forwarded to New Life Missions. Thanks for your generous support!