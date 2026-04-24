My husband (Chris) has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure (chf) about 8 months ago, since then he has had 2 more heart attacks, and is again hospitalized with a complications from the chf. He is on the transplant list but there in no guarantee.vbThe problem is we have spent every dime from savings paying his medical, and this most recent hospital stay well our insurance won't cover any of it an the er copay alone was $1500.00. we have already lost our home, I'm on the verge of loosing our only vehicle and by the grace of God we were given a camper but it's covered in mold. We just need some help and we do not know who else to ask.