*Appeal for Help: My 92-Year-Old Mother Needs Urgent Care*





My name is Felicia , and I am asking for help for my beloved mother, who is 92 years old.





About 10 months ago, she had a serious accident and suffered a fracture in her leg. We rushed her to the hospital, and she was treated, but her leg did not heal straight. It is still painful, and the doctors have said she will need another procedure to correct it.





While we were still dealing with her leg, she suffered a partial stroke. Since then, her health has declined quickly. She falls ill often, has very little strength, and cannot feed herself well because there is no one to assist her daily.





Right now, the two most urgent needs are medical and basic care. We cannot afford the follow up surgery, her medications, daily meals, or a wheelchair that would give her some dignity and mobility. She spent her life caring for others, and now at 92, she is weak, in pain, and frightened.





I am reaching out with a humble heart. Any support toward her hospital bills, food, medication, and a wheelchair will mean the world to us. Please help me give my mother comfort and care in her final years. She deserves to rest without suffering.





Thank you for your compassion.

Felicia Okwunwanne

+234 912 184 3490