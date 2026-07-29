I have been battling with itches, swollen eyes which comes and disappears,it happens especially at night.My eye balls are yellow, lower abdominal pains on my right stomach and I have been losing weight as each day passes.I'm seriously down with no medical attention.

I'm just a 400L student who fends and supports herself at school.

I have gone to the hospital but I don't have the financial support to carry out the test the doctor asked me to and he said that I need urgent medical attention based on my current symptoms.

My father is late and I'm the first child and daughter.Please, I need all the support I can get to run the medical test and commence treatment.

Please,help save my life🙏