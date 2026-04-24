Medical worker and family needing help to restart

Hello give and send go community thank you taking the time to read this. I am a career CNA that recently had to make a bold decision and choose between safety and job stability. A little background for the last 2 years I have been a travel CNA in the Portland area I do not have car so I mainly relied on trimet buses and max trains to get to and from work in that time . I have been robbed once and attacked 3 times. The last time I was getting off the bus by my accomodations and was pulled by my hair lord knows that would have happened had a stranger not stepped in . I'm a mom of an 8 year old girl and my family primary breadwinner. So we made the decision to move to Southern oregon. I have a job but I don't get my first check til the 25 of june. I'm trying to come up with hotel funds til I get my first check. I'm trying to get a bike when I get to work so I can dash in between work. Please if anyone can help me and my family would greatly appreciate it