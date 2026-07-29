Medical urgence

English

Peace and God’s mercy be upon you,

Today, I am reaching out with a heavy and saddened heart. My wife, who is currently in Canada on a visitor visa, recently went through a very painful and unexpected situation.

She suffered a sudden miscarriage accompanied by severe bleeding. Her condition became critical, and she had to be rushed to the hospital, where she remained under medical supervision and treatment for 4 days.

Beyond the immense pain of losing our baby, we are now facing another very difficult challenge: extremely high medical bills that I unfortunately cannot afford to pay.

This situation happened without any warning, and today I feel overwhelmed and helpless in front of these expenses.

With great humility, I am asking for your support. Even a small contribution can make a huge difference for us during this difficult time. And if you are unable to help financially, simply sharing this fundraiser would already mean so much to us.

May God reward you for your kindness, generosity, and solidarity. It is not easy for me to ask for help, but the circumstances are beyond my control.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who takes the time to read, share, or support us.

Francais

Que la paix et la miséricorde de Dieu soient sur vous,

Aujourd’hui, je me tourne vers vous avec un cœur lourd et plein de tristesse. Ma femme, qui est actuellement au Canada avec un visa visiteur, a vécu une épreuve très douloureuse et inattendue.

Elle a subi une fausse couche soudaine accompagnée d’un saignement grave. La situation était critique, et elle a été transportée d’urgence à l’hôpital, où elle est restée sous surveillance et traitement pendant 4 jours.

Au-delà de la douleur immense de perdre notre bébé, nous faisons maintenant face à une autre épreuve très difficile : des factures médicales extrêmement élevées que je n’ai malheureusement pas les moyens de payer.

Cette situation est arrivée sans aucun avertissement, et aujourd’hui je me retrouve dépassé, impuissant face à ces coûts.

C’est avec beaucoup d’humilité que je vous demande votre aide. Même une petite contribution peut faire une grande différence pour nous dans ce moment difficile. Et si vous ne pouvez pas aider financièrement, partager cette cagnotte serait déjà un immense soutien.

Qu’Allah vous récompense pour votre générosité et votre solidarité. Je vous assure que ce n’est pas facile pour moi de demander, mais les circonstances sont plus fortes que moi.

Merci du fond du cœur à toute personne qui prendra le temps de lire, de partager ou de nous soutenir.