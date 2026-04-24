Medical transportation

I'm a local house painter, father of 6 Papa to 12. I was diagnosed with terminal esophagus cancer 2 years ago and I have been fighting every day since but unfortunately I'm going through some more serious setbacks my 1985 Ford Taurus died leaving me without transportation to get to the many doctors appointments .as well as leaving me unable to do anything with my teenage twin boys. I'm praying for a miracle and hoping that the community I have served for the last 30 years will see my story and help. If you can't help with a donation prayers are always appreciated. God bless you.