Hello, everyone.

It is very difficult for me to ask for help, but I am currently going through a difficult situation.

I need to undergo important medical tests, but unfortunately I cannot afford to pay for them at the moment.

If you are able to support me with any amount, I would be sincerely grateful. Even the smallest contribution will bring me one step closer to getting the medical tests I need.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, or even for sharing this message. Wishing you all good health, happiness, and well-being.

Visa Card:

4003 0351 0283 0853

NURBOLAT ALTYBAYEV