Medical Surgery for Huge Fibroids

I am struggling with severe health issues caused by large fibroids. These fibroids lead to heavy bleeding, intense pain, and make it difficult for me to move around. My stomach has become so enlarged that I appear five months pregnant, which affects both my physical and emotional well-being every day. The discomfort and pain from my condition make it hard to participate in daily activities, and I often feel isolated because of my symptoms.

I bleed so much and so heavily that it makes me unable to work consistently. I use the heaviest maxipads available but I am unable to cope. Because of this heavy blood loss, I am severely anemic and feel weak most days. The urgency of my situation is growing, and I need help as soon as possible to get the surgery and care I need.

The funds raised will go directly toward covering my medical bills, hospital stays, and the time I need to heal after surgery. Without this support, I am unable to afford the treatment that could give me relief and restore my quality of life. I am hopeful that with your generosity, I can finally get the care I need and start feeling like myself again.

Any support you can give will help me get the surgery I need and recover safely. Thank you for reading my story and considering a donation. Your kindness means so much to me during this difficult time.