Medical Support and Living Expenses Help

Hi everyone,

I am currently going through a period where my health has significantly impacted my ability to work and maintain stable income.

Over the past several months, I have been managing medical conditions including POTS and reactive hypoglycemia. Recently, my symptoms have become more frequent and unpredictable. I have experienced multiple episodes within a short period of time that include dizziness, weakness, nausea, and confusion. These episodes can come on suddenly and can make it unsafe for me to drive or work outside of my home.

Because of this, I am no longer able to rely on driving-based gig work as my primary source of income, especially during extreme Texas heat, which worsens my symptoms. I am actively seeking remote employment and continuing medical care to better manage my condition and regain stability.

This fundraiser is intended to help me cover essential living expenses while I work through this transition, including:

• Rent

• Electricity and utilities

• Groceries and household necessities

• Basic medical-related costs and supplies

• Transportation to medical appointments when needed

My goal is to use this support as a short-term bridge while I pursue remote work opportunities and continue working with my healthcare providers.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, would make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, for your kindness, and for any support during this difficult season. I am doing everything I can to move toward stability and better health.

With gratitude,

Melanie