Medical support

We are raising support for a young father who is currently battling Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Due to his condition, he is unable to work at this time and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment after doctors determined it was necessary to help slow the progression of the disease.

He is a devoted father of three children and is struggling to provide for his family during this extremely difficult time. Because he does not have a Green Card, he does not qualify for health insurance or government assistance, leaving him with overwhelming medical and living expenses.

At the moment, he urgently needs financial help to cover rent, treatment costs, and basic necessities for his children. Any donation, no matter how small, would make a meaningful difference for him and his family during this challenging journey.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers.