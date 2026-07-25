Medical Supplies/Housing

I created this GiveSendGo fundraiser for my mother & father. Mom is dealing with a serious medical situation & Dad had to quit his job to care for her. Also, he's fallen and broken a rib which will put him out of commission for longer.

The loss of income is making it very difficult to buy the medical supplies and general household needs. There's also a piece of equipment that, if able to purchase, would make all our lives much easier. Truly, every little bit helps.

Thank you so much!