Medical Study

Hi, my name is Narella and I'm from Argentina. I'm 25 years old and currently don't have a job—just my accessories business. Some time ago, I was diagnosed with "overbite" and advised to get braces, but I was never able to go through with the procedure because the medical exams are very expensive and my business earnings aren't enough. Because I don't have them the pain is getting more intense over time. I appreciate your prayers and any assistance you can provide. God bless you all.