Medical relocation for my father with Type 2 diabe

Hello everyone,

My name is Danylo, and I need your urgent support to bring my 48-year-old father to Germany for critical family reunification and medical stabilization.

My father suffers from Type 2 diabetes, and his health has significantly worsened over the last few months. He severely lacks proper medical supervision and a stable environment to manage his condition. As his son living in Germany, I am the only one who can take care of him, guide him through the medical system here, and ensure he gets proper treatment.

Due to his vascular health risks, a long bus ride is dangerous, so I need to arrange his travel strictly by train through Poland to North Rhine-Westphalia (Bochum/Cologne area).

While he will eventually transition to local support and independent living, the initial weeks are entirely on me. The German system takes weeks to process new medical and housing applications. I am raising €1,500 to cover his emergency transition phase:

Safe Train Transportation (€200): Multi-leg train tickets ensuring he can walk around and maintain blood circulation during the long trip. Emergency Medical Buffer (€250): Upfront costs for a 2-month supply of diabetes medications, blood sugar test strips, and initial private doctor consultations before his regular coverage is processed. First Month Living Expenses (€450): Food, essential clothes, and communication needs for his first month. Temporary Housing Cushion (€600): Funding to cover upfront fees or administrative deposits required at his initial temporary accommodation facility.

Verification Details for Transparency:

Organizer: Danylo Surkov (living in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany). Beneficiary: Ruslan Surkov (My father). Route: From his hometown to Germany via Poland.

Thank you so much for helping me bring my dad to a safe place where I can take care of his health. Every share and donation means the world to us.