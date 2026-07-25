GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Medical Recovery Fund for Mom and Baby Girl

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Toole

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amanda Toole

Medical Recovery Fund for Mom and Baby Girl

Building a safe, stable path forward for my baby girl


Hello everyone,


Opening up and asking for help is incredibly humbling. As a mom, my highest priority is ensuring my baby has a safe, secure environment to grow up in and that our family remains stable. But recently, a combination of unexpected medical challenges and urgent home safety issues has left us financially overwhelmed, and I’ve realized I cannot carry this weight alone.


Over the past year, both my baby and I have faced unexpected medical hurdles. While we are focusing on healing, the financial aftermath has been staggering.


Compounding medical bills have created a heavy domino effect on our budget. Because we live on a single income, every dollar is already carefully accounted for, and these medical expenses have completely stripped away our ability to handle anything else.


To make matters more urgent, we are simultaneously facing critical, unexpected damage to our home. There are structural repairs that need to be addressed immediately to ensure the safety and well-being of my child inside our house.


Between the weight of the medical debt and the immediate cost of making our home safe again, we are drowning in the financial pressure.


We are setting a goal of $8,000 to help our family repair our home and clear this debt. To be completely transparent, here is exactly how your generosity will be used:


$5,000: To pay off immediate, outstanding medical and hospital bills for myself and my baby.

$3,000: To handle upcoming home repair costs.


Every single dollar from this campaign goes directly toward lifting this financial anchor. It will allow me to focus on being the present, healthy mom my baby deserves in a home that is safe for her to grow up in.


If you are able to donate, please know that no amount is too small—every bit helps us reach stability. If you cannot give financially, simply sharing this link with your network means the world to our family.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story, for your kindness, and for helping me protect and provide for my little family.


With love and gratitude,

Momma Amanda and Baby Nora

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve