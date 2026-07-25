Medical Recovery Fund for Mom and Baby Girl

Building a safe, stable path forward for my baby girl





Hello everyone,





Opening up and asking for help is incredibly humbling. As a mom, my highest priority is ensuring my baby has a safe, secure environment to grow up in and that our family remains stable. But recently, a combination of unexpected medical challenges and urgent home safety issues has left us financially overwhelmed, and I’ve realized I cannot carry this weight alone.





Over the past year, both my baby and I have faced unexpected medical hurdles. While we are focusing on healing, the financial aftermath has been staggering.





Compounding medical bills have created a heavy domino effect on our budget. Because we live on a single income, every dollar is already carefully accounted for, and these medical expenses have completely stripped away our ability to handle anything else.





To make matters more urgent, we are simultaneously facing critical, unexpected damage to our home. There are structural repairs that need to be addressed immediately to ensure the safety and well-being of my child inside our house.





Between the weight of the medical debt and the immediate cost of making our home safe again, we are drowning in the financial pressure.





We are setting a goal of $8,000 to help our family repair our home and clear this debt. To be completely transparent, here is exactly how your generosity will be used:





$5,000: To pay off immediate, outstanding medical and hospital bills for myself and my baby.

$3,000: To handle upcoming home repair costs.





Every single dollar from this campaign goes directly toward lifting this financial anchor. It will allow me to focus on being the present, healthy mom my baby deserves in a home that is safe for her to grow up in.





If you are able to donate, please know that no amount is too small—every bit helps us reach stability. If you cannot give financially, simply sharing this link with your network means the world to our family.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story, for your kindness, and for helping me protect and provide for my little family.





With love and gratitude,

Momma Amanda and Baby Nora