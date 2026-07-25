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Medical procedure

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byWesley Williamson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Wesley Williamson

Medical procedure

In the next few weeks, I will be out of work for 4 to 6 weeks while I recover from a medical procedure. As the sole provider for my family, this has been devastating news. Ever since I found out, I've been carrying a weight that is hard to put into words. My biggest fear isn't the recovery—it's not being able to take care of my family while I'm unable to work.


Every day, I wake up with the responsibility of making sure my family is okay, the bills are paid, and that the people I love feel safe and secure. Being able to provide for them isn't just what I do—it's who I am. Right now, knowing that I won't be able to work and provide the way I always have is heartbreaking.


I've spent many sleepless nights wondering how we're going to make it through these next several weeks. The bills keep coming. The rent is still due. Groceries still need to be bought. Life doesn't pause when you're sick or recovering. The stress and worry have been overwhelming, and there are moments when I feel completely helpless.


Asking for help has alway been one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. I've always tried to be the person who handles things on my own, the person others can count on. But right now, I need people to count on. I need help carrying this so I can focus on healing and getting back to work as quickly as possible.


If you can donate, no matter how small the amount, it will help keep my family afloat during this difficult time. Every dollar will go toward keeping a roof over our heads, food on the table, and helping us make it through until I'm healthy enough to return to work. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping my family in your prayers would mean more than you know.


From the deepest part of my heart, thank you. Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your compassion, your support, and your generosity. In a moment when I feel scared and uncertain about the future, knowing that people care gives me hope. My family and I will never forget the kindness shown to us during this time.

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