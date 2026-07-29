Medical Needs For Ke’Auna

I’m reaching out with a heavy heart for my 13 year old baby girl! She is full of life and joy she is going through several surgeries for her arm! And due to this it has me out of work for awhile and just needing help covering some bills and some of her medical bills so I can be home with her during this difficult time! This will be her second surgery on her arm and she has to undergo 3 more surgeries no amount is to big or to small! We are forever grateful even a share would be a blessing to get this out there as I still have to manage myself and care for her younger brother. she is such a bright girl and has so many plans ahead of her she does not allow this to stop her from doing the everyday things she enjoys doing! Please if you have it in your hearts to help my bright beautiful babygirl out!





god bless you all!!