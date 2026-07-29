Medical needs

Hi and welcome to our campaign. We are just a regular middle income family that loves God and our family. I’ve never asked for help and always try to figure out things on our own but the past couple years have been tough and bills continue to pile up. I work hard to pay our bills but my wife needs surgeries that are not covered by insurance and I hate to see her in pain just because we can’t come up with the extra money. I know God will provide whether here or in another way. Thank you for your consideration in helping us.