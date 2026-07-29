UPDATE :::

My stay will be a couple days longer due to a new test result I just recieved . GI dept is included in this visit.

Thank you in advance for all and any help possible Please. 1.5 weeks to go

God bless 🙏🙏🙏





MEDICAL NEED





Im asking for help in Behalf of Maria , my wife She needs to go back to the Mayo Clinic to see a specialist, her appointments are already set. It's a short trip this time she is only seeing one specialist for now. We will be staying with our son to cut back on dog boarding and a hotel but will be commuting an hour back and forth eachday and will have Co-Pays and other medical bills etc this time . So we are asking for helps for these costs please. The trip will be from June 2nd to June 6th . Thank you in advance

God bless you 🙏



