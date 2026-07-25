I Really Need Your Help

My name is Shannon Wanlin and myself and my family currently live in a rural area in Pendleton and we really need to get closer to hospitals as I have had two brain surgeries meningitis and a bunch of issues that require specialists that I can't get here unless I travel to Washington. I've located an apartment closer to Portland and I'm just really concerned with the Uhaul. I can afford my rent I can afford my groceries the only thing I can't afford right now is rent a uhaul. This move is so important for my family and myself. If there's any help you can give or just a share of this campaign that would be amazing God bless everyone and have a great day!





**Updated as I was able to come up with security deposit