Medical Mission Trip to the Dominican Republic

As part of my Physician Assistant program, I have been given the incredible opportunity to join the Sowers Medical Mission Team in the Dominican Republic this August! Working alongside Dominican physicians, healthcare providers, and local staff, our team will provide medical care, health education, and support to underserved communities who have limited access to healthcare services.





Throughout the week, we will travel to ten church-based clinic sites where we will assist in caring for patients of all ages. This experience will allow me to apply the knowledge and skills I am developing in PA school while learning from experienced medical professionals and serving communities in need.





I am raising funds to help cover the costs of travel, medical supplies, medications, and mission-related expenses. Every donation, no matter the size, will directly support our efforts to provide compassionate care to individuals and families who might otherwise go without treatment.





This mission is more than a trip—it is an opportunity to serve others, grow as a future healthcare provider, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we meet. I am grateful for any support, whether through a donation, sharing this fundraiser, or keeping our team in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for being part of this journey! You can learn more about the organization at https://www.sowersofthekingdom.org/.