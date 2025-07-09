Medical Mission Trip to Dominican Republic

What started as a tugging on my heart for international missions when I was a teenager has turned into a calling. I, along with Brad, have the chance to go on our first mission trip in October, a medical mission to the Dominican Republic. We need your help to make this happen.





We ask for your prayers first of all that we will be able to meet the needs of the people we encounter, both physically and spiritually and that their hearts will be open to the Gospel and lives will be changed forever. We are also asking for any monetary donations if you are able. Any amount would be greatly beneficial and appreciated. We will also be posting random items for sale and are planning a bake sale in early September so be on the lookout! Thank you! We are so very grateful and excited for this opportunity.