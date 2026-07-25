My dream is to become a pediatric nurse, and these medical mission trips are a meaningful step in that journey. Serving in the Dominic Republic and Peru will allow me to get hands-on experience caring for children and families in underserved communties while deepening my understanding of global healthcare needs. I look forward to using these opportunities to grow as a future nurse and to give back to those who need it most. Your support helps me serve others while building the skills to make a lasting difference in children's lives.