Medical Mission in El Salvador

Hello all! This is Therese Mulvaney! I am a graduate of The Highlands School in Irving (2019), and received my Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas at Arlington (2024). I am a pediatric nurse and work at Cook Childrens Medical Center in Fort Worth TX. I work inpatient on our respiratory and infectious disease unit.





Having a heart for service was modeled for me from a young age and I was blessed with the opportunity to attend two international mission trips during high school. I will be attending my first medical mission in Sonsonate, El Salvador this October (2026). I am looking forward to serving the people of El Salvador through a medical mission with the Helping Hands Organization. These beautiful people live in deep material and spiritual poverty with little to no access to medical care and treatment. Your financial support not only helps with my mission fees, it also helps supply our team with much-needed medical supplies, assistive devices and basic hygienic needs. This feels so special and is something I'm super excited about! This trip will be great opportunity for spiritual and corporal works of mercy along with sharing my nursing skills. Thank you for your support and encouragement, I promise to remember you all very fondly in prayer and provide updates along the way. If you would like to know more details about the trip or my heart behind it, please feel free to email me tmulv2701@gmail.com. Thank you for prayerfully considering! No amount is too small and greatly appreciated.