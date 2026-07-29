Medical Journey for Matt

Matt and Michelle have spent their lives showing up for others. Whether it was offering help without hesitation, encouraging someone through a hard season, or quietly meeting needs behind the scenes, they have always been the kind of people who give endlessly of themselves to family, friends, and their community.





Now, they are facing one of the hardest battles of their lives.





Matt was diagnosed with stage four cancer a year ago and is now seeking specialized treatment out of state in hopes of more time, more healing, and more moments with the people he loves most.





While they are holding tightly to faith and fighting with courage, the reality is that the medical expenses, travel costs, lodging, and time away from work are about to become a bigger burden.





If you know Matt and Michelle, you know they would never ask for help for themselves. But this is our opportunity to surround them with the same love, generosity, and support they have poured into so many others over the years.





Every donation—big or small—will help ease the financial burden so Matt can focus fully on treatment, healing, and spending precious time with his family. Most of all, it reminds them they are not walking this road alone.





Thank you for praying, giving, sharing, and standing beside Matt and Michelle during this difficult journey. Your kindness means more than words can express.