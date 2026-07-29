Medical, Immigration, and Vehicle Help.

​Dear Friends, Family, and Community,





​We are reaching out today to ask for your support during an incredibly challenging season. While both of us are fully employed and working hard, a rapid succession of unexpected financial emergencies over the last few months has outpaced our income and left us facing an uphill battle to regain our footing.





​I recently, my wife had to undergo emergency surgery. While we are incredibly grateful that she is recovering well, the medical costs and immediate expenses forced us to rely heavily on credit cards to ensure she received the care she needed.





​Compounding the situation, both of our vehicles broke down within just one month of each other. Reliable transportation is critical for us to keep working, and the sudden, steep cost of repairing both cars simultaneously has pushed our budget past the breaking point.





​Additionally, we are currently navigating the rigid, costly, and vital legal process of getting her American citizenship. This major milestone is everything to our family’s future, but the strict filing fees and legal costs cannot be put on hold, creating an immense financial strain at the worst possible time.





​We have always taken pride in working hard and managing our responsibilities, but this accumulation of major life events hitting all at once has created a mountain of debt that we cannot climb alone.





​Your donations will go directly toward:





​Assisting with the non-negotiable legal and filing fees for her citizenship and immigration process.

​Paying down the urgent medical credit card debt from my wife’s surgery.

​Covering the remaining vehicle repair costs to keep us safely on the road.





​Any contribution, big or small, will give us the breathing room we need to recover from these setbacks and move forward. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this page with your network would mean the world to us.



