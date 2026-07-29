Medical illness and healing

Hello and thank you for your kindness.





My name is Walimuni Devege Gamini Wijethunga and I live in Negombo, Sri Lanka. I am a paralysis patient facing severe financial hardship.





Every week I must travel for medical treatment to stay alive. But public buses and trains are extremely painful and dangerous for someone in my condition. The pain, the crowds, and the lack of access make each trip a huge struggle.





I am humbly asking for your support to help me buy a simple vehicle. This vehicle is not for comfort - it is my lifeline. It will allow me to get to my weekly treatments safely, without depending on others or risking my health on public transport.





Goal: LKR 3,000,000

This will cover a reliable vehicle + registration + insurance costs.





No donation is too small. Rs.500, $5, $10 - every bit brings me closer to safe treatment and independence.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your prayers and generosity. May God bless you.