Medical Help Needed.

My name is Kaila, I’m reaching out for help I’m drowning in credit card debt and medical bills. I ended up in the emergency room last week, and from the symptoms I was having they did an ultrasound and found that there is a lump in my chest. I need to se a surgical specialist for this to get a biopsy done. I can’t afford insurance and don’t qualify for insurance like Medicaid. I have the appointment scheduled with the specialist next month and I pray that it’s benign not cancerous. Please pray for me as I go through this situation.