Medical help

Good afternoon world This is my first time doing this God said pride is a major sin so I'm swallowing mine I recently got diagnosed with a disease symptom called CHS and when it hits I miss out on weeks of work...By that being saidy parents died and I have the mortgage payment now and my last occasion my sickness had me out of work for awhile now that i had excuses they still fired me.. Ig God put if God put it on your heart to send a dollar if br mote then grateful 🙏and would use the money to catch back up on mortgage payments