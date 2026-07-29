Medical help for my husband who has heart failure

Help Anthoney Hall Continue His Fight for Life

My husband, Anthoney Hall, is only 34 years old, but he has already endured more than most people face in a lifetime.

At just 29 years old, Anthoney suffered his first heart attack. Since then, he has been fighting a relentless battle against severe heart disease. In January 2026, he underwent surgery to have a heart defibrillator implanted to help protect him from life-threatening cardiac events.

Today, Anthoney's heart is functioning at only 30%. He also has a heart defect that caused the left side of his heart to become enlarged and thickened, reducing blood flow throughout his body and placing tremendous strain on his heart. Every day is a challenge, and every day he continues to fight.

To stay alive and maintain what heart function he has left, Anthoney currently takes 26 medications. These medications are essential to his survival, but the costs associated with his treatment, prescriptions, medical appointments, and ongoing care have become overwhelming for our family.

We are reaching out with humble hearts and asking for help. Every donation, no matter the size, will go toward ensuring Anthoney continues to receive the medications and medical care he desperately needs. Our goal is to give him the best chance possible to stay healthy, get stronger, and continue fighting for more time with the people who love him.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community. Your support, prayers, and encouragement mean more than words can express.

Thank you for standing with Anthoney in his fight for life.

With gratitude,

The Hall Family