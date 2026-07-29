Medical Help For Mr. Davis

My husband and I were attacked by a patient while working. I was fortunate enough to come out of it with minimal long term effects. My husband, Causey was not. He was kicked, punched, bitten, stabbed with a pen, and the patient's blood and saliva was spat in his face, eyes, and open wounds. He contracted hepatitis during the attack. The first hospital initially treated us and one other coworker. We were told to follow up in 10 days. We did so. We were sent home thinking all was well. It wasn't. He began being restless and itching all over. I took him back to the same hospital. He was diagnosed with Puritis and prescribed Benadryl and Vistaril. He took it as prescribed with no relief. I felt something was very wrong. A week or so later, I took him to UMC in New Orleans. They did a proper work up and found that he had been exposed to hepatitis. He was admitted due to his liver enzymes being extremely elevated. After 4 days, he was released and a liver biopsy was scheduled. During the liver biopsy, it was discovered that he had the beginning stages of hepatic sarcoidosis. Doctors said his body fought off the virus but not his immune system won't stop fighting his own body. He was out of work for 6 months. Went back for 3 months due to the financial strain and now is unable to return due to a decline. He has multiple medications with no insurance now. He needs his meds to keep fighting. Please consider helping. If unable to help, fervent, effectual prayers from the righteous are welcome. Thanks!