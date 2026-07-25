Medical Help for Disabled Widow

My Name is Liam, My Mother is a retired nurse who spent her life taking care of others, beginning with taking care of children at 13 years of age then to taking care of the elderly and disabled children as a nurse.





My father passed away from an accident in at the end of 2023, He left my mother with no life insurance, no retirement or savings just bills and debt.





Now my mother finds herself in need for help from strangers with a big heart and the calling to help.





My mother has a nerve disorder called multifocal motor neuron disease that doctors are currently trying to find out what type it is, Its slowly taking away her mobility, from not being able to walk or use her arms and hands.





If you can help, if you want to help, if God is calling you to help we would appreciate anything you could give.





What the money will go for:

*wheelchair

*ramp

*wheelchair accessible van

*medical bills and expenses

*household maintenance & repair





Thank you for the time you spent reading this