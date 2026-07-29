Medical help for blood clots.

Trey was recently diagnosed with a large blood clot to his leg and a "surprising" amount of clots in his lungs per the Doctor at Bay Area Medical Center. They surgically removed the clot in his leg and have him on blood thinners to help get rid of the clot in his lungs. He will be on blood thinners for approximately 6 months. Trey will have to see the doctor to run blood work to make sure his blood is not too thin or thick. He also has to see a Cardiologist ( heart dr), Pulmonologist (lung dr) and hematologist (blood dr) to make sure the clots are leaving his lungs and not causing any other medical problems. We are asking for help with follow up medical bills and daily bills until he can get back on his feet and working again.