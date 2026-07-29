Medical help desperately wanted and needed

Hello,

About 10 years ago, I discovered very red and hard lumps in my breast. It was mastitis. Even though I hadn't nursed a baby in years. I had surgery to remove the mass. It went away for a few years. Then it raised its ugly head several more times over the next 6 years. After each surgery, it just kept coming back. I was in tremendous pain each time. The last surgeon told me that she would absolutely perform breast augmentation, but My insurance would only cover the procedure if I had breast cancer. My boyfriend wanted to help me, but I was too embarrassed of the way it looked. Now, my breast and nipple are disfigured. I also have pancreatitis which is so painful in its own right. This has caused me to lose 75 lbs over nine months. I have extra skin everywhere. Between the two disfigurements, I am prescribed five mood elevators and depression meds. I work out when my pain is under control, but it does nothing for extra, sagging skin. I am asking for help to receive breast augmentation and skin removal surgery. My insurance will cover neither of the two. Having these procedures done, will help me feel like I have my life back. In having these, you feel like a big part of your life has been taken.



