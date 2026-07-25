Medical Help and Relief for Laurie

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Hearts,

​I am reaching out today as a mother to ask for your support, prayers, and donations for my dear daughter, Laurie.

​Laurie is currently facing severe, chronic health challenges that have left her completely bedridden. Because of her debilitating physical condition and the intense symptoms she fights every single day, she is entirely unable to work.

​The emotional toll of this long illness has been heavy, but the financial burden has now become overwhelming. As you can imagine, the costs of essential daily medicines, ongoing medical care, and regular living expenses continue to pile up. We are doing everything we can as a family to support her, but her needs have simply surpassed what we can handle alone.

​We have started this GiveSendGo campaign to raise donations that will go directly toward Laurie’s critical medications and everyday living expenses during this incredibly difficult season.

​Every single donation, no matter the size, will provide tangible relief and peace of mind, allowing Laurie to focus her energy entirely on her health and comfort. If you are unable to donate at this time, keeping Laurie in your thoughts and prayers, or sharing this page with others, means more to us than words can say.

​Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your generosity, and your support for our family.

​May God bless you,

​Pat Geis and family