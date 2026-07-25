MEDICAL HELP AND AIRFARE BACK TO THE UNITED STATES





Friend is in the Philippines and has had many medical problems that he can’t afford as he is on a very small budget. He does not want to be a burden to the people he knows there as they are also living on a tight budget. He is a man of God who has been total changed by Jesus. He has no family besides the Family of God. He must get back and get the medical care he needs. He will also be using the money for housing as he has no place to go. Please help and thank you in advance.



