Medical Help

My name is Patsy McDonald, I am 59 years old and have been diagnosed with Stage 3 Mastastic Breast Cancer. I'm going through chemo treatments and I do have Medical insurance. But the copays are more than my husband and I can afford. Plus the cost of gas for our old truck is also unaffordable. We're both on disability and I only receive $293.00 and he only receives $2300.00 per month . Plus we've got our utilities to pay, groceries to buy. We don't get any assistance from any agencies. My husband also has health issues of his own. We don't have any minor children, it's just him and myself in the home. Please if you are able and can find it in your heart to help us out, we would so appreciate any help you can give. Thanks for your time, and any contribution you can donate to us, Patsy & Norman McDonald