Medical Hardship

one day i dropped off my son to work and later on drop off my girlfriend at the time to work as well i was now on my way to rest because it was my only off day that i had, so i was on the way home from dropping my loved ones off i was just about 4 blocks away from home now i stopped at a red light and proceeded to drive now i'm going straight now i wasn't making any turns at all at that time i would say 10 seconds later after i drove from the light i got into a very severe car accident a car turned and hit me into a wall i was passed out in the vehicle and later transported to ER where i stayed for weeks i had internal bleeding from the impact of the hit i took, i later on lost my job because i wasn’t able to do the manual labor my job consists off now I’m stuck with a very large bill that idk how ill ever be able to pay and now i’m without a job and car is tough it’s hard to try and pick up the pieces especially with no help or no one in my corner to say heres help .