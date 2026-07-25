Medical Funds for Dad

I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your support. My father suffered a stroke and is now bedridden with dementia. The only one caring for him is my 70‑year‑old mother, who herself struggles to walk and manage daily tasks. Despite having a steady job, as a single mom raising three children, I cannot keep up with the mounting expenses for my father’s medication, diapers, and other necessities. Because I live away from home for work, my mother bears the full weight of caregiving alone. I want to ease her burden and ensure my father receives the care he deserves. Any help you can give will go directly toward his medical needs and daily essentials, and will mean the world to our family.Thank you so much.