Medical Fundraiser for Elvin Vijil: Support My Bro

Hello everyone. I am reaching out to you today with a heavy heart to ask for your support for my brother, Elvin Vijil, who is currently fighting a very difficult battle against advanced cirrhosis. The disease has progressed rapidly, severely compromising his health and requiring specialized medical care, ongoing treatments, and urgent hospitalizations. As a family, we are doing everything we can to support him, but the accumulated medical bills and the costs of future treatments are far beyond our financial means. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a huge difference in Elvin’s quality of life and help ensure he receives the medical care he desperately needs. If you are unable to donate, we sincerely ask that you help us share this message so it can reach more people. We are deeply grateful for your solidarity, prayers, and support during this incredibly vulnerable time for our family. Thank you for not leaving Elvin to face this alone.